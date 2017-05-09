Police investigation after video shows distressed toddler wandering near road

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Police are investigating after a video was posted to Facebook showing an upset toddler dressed only in underwear wandering near the road.

The young child is heard crying "Mummy".

It is not clear where or when the video was taken but it was posted on Facebook yesterday afternoon ago by a young mum who lives in Otara.

She found the child walking on the road crying, she said. In the video she is seen approaching the child on the footpath and asking where they live.

She then follows the toddler across the road to a house where they walk up some stairs and through an open back door. The woman knocks and calls out but no one answers and the child goes into a room.

Soon after a woman arrives at the house in her car. She thanks the woman who found the child and says she had to leave because she was running late to do her cleaning.

"I was hard out beeping, like, 'Are you coming'," but the child said no," she says.

The video has gone viral on social media and had been watched by more than 89,000 people last night. Many outraged viewers called for the mother of the toddler to be referred to social welfare services or the police.

A woman who appears to be the mother has since commented on Facebook, saying her 25-year-old brother was inside and looking after the child but that "she always [does] this - walk out if she [doesn't] see me".

She later says she doesn't have a job and had gone to pick up another child and that the child was sleeping.

When the Herald contacted the woman she said it was actually her sister's child and didn't want to comment further.

The Herald is seeking comment from the woman who took the child home and has sent the video to police.

A police spokeswoman said there had been no reports about the incident, but police were making enquiries. She referred the Herald to Section 10B of the Summary Offences Act.

Under the act, a parent or guardian who leaves a child under 14 without reasonable supervision and care is subject to a fine of up to $2000.

"Police strongly encourage anyone with any concerns about a child's welfare to contact Police," the spokeswoman said. "If it's an immediate issue, don't hesitate to call 111."

Members of the public could also refer concerns to the Ministry for Vulnerable Children, she said.

