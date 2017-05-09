Police to bottle store wine snatchers: We know who you are

By - Northern Advocate

Their faces have been plastered all over social media so it may not come as a surprise that police have identified two men caught on CCTV stealing non-alcoholic wine.

However, they are yet to be arrested and police are keen to catch up for a chat.

The two men walked into Cactus Liquor about 4pm last Monday.

They ran out with three bottles of non-alcoholic wine and a Greek fortified-wine, and jumped into a black two-door BMW hatchback getaway car.

They left behind clear security camera pictures of themselves which have appeared in various media outlets and the Northland Police facebook page.

Senior Sergeant John Fagan, area prevention manager for Whangarei, said police had received calls from members of the public which led to the identification of the men.

"We had some really good responses. It just goes to show you the power of media."

Mr Fagan said the two men were Whangarei locals and one may have gone to Auckland.

He said no arrests had been made at this stage but police were working on getting in touch with the pair.