Crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway causes traffic delays

A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway, near the Khyber Pass exit, could hamper motorists heading home this afternoon.

Three trucks and one car were involved in the crash shortly before three 3pm on the northbound side between the Gillies Ave and Khyber Pass off-ramps.

Police said it was a "minor nose to tail crash" and no-one was injured.



The accident, on the northbound lane, caused traffic to build in the area - just in time for after-school traffic.

At 3pm the New Zealand Transport Agency activated an alert on its website cautioning motorists to avoid the area.

The website's live traffic map shows congestion backed up from as far north as Freemans Bay and as far south as Greenlane.

An NZTA spokeswoman said at 3.30pm the lane had been cleared and she expected traffic would soon ease in the area.

However, the live map indicated traffic was still backed up at the Khyber Pass exit all the way back to Mt Wellington.

At 4pm police said there was still heavy traffic in the area and delays should be expected as the backlog cleared.

