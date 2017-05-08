Mum robbed of young daughter's memories

By Alice Lock - Hawkes Bay Today

A mother struggling to come to terms with the loss of her teenage daughter was robbed just four weeks later.

Kiri Andrews' beautiful, loving daughter Natalia Andrews took her own life two months ago and thieves have taken many of the family's remaining memories of her.

"As if losing a daughter isn't enough. It is horrible they have taken all of my baby's things, her clothes, shoes and jewellery and photos."

Ms Andrews was so traumatised by the incident that she refused to return to her home in the weeks after.

When Ms Andrews picked up the courage to revisit and pack up her things, it was then that it hit her.

"I looked around and realised so much had gone."

She said basic electronics, such as their television and her son's Xbox were gone, but when she saw her 14-year-old daughter's phone with all her photos was not there, it emotionally "killed her".

"There were some amazing photos of us and it gives me great anxiety knowing that somebody else has my personal memories of us together."

Her daughter's sterling silver "plain and basic" necklace was also taken.

Ms Andrews said her daughter always wore it and after searching around the garden and house for hours she realised the necklace was no longer there.

"It is actually heartbreaking. How dare these people do this to our family?"

Their backyard was also tampered with. A kayak, some quality camping gear and a lawn mower were taken.

These were items that Ms Andrews held close to her heart as the mother-daughter duo often went kayaking at Pandora Pond or camping together.

"It was something we loved to do and Natalia loved the outdoors either fishing or camping, so we had some really fun times together."

Ms Andrews said these memories were ones she would now have to hold on to emotionally with the physical objects gone.

To add to the tragedy, the house was damaged. There is a hole in the wall, a hole in the bathroom door, a broken window and chipped paint where she thinks the thieves must have entered.

"It is disgusting. How can these people go through all of our things and take what they want? I just hope they get some real bad luck as it is horrible what they have done."

Ms Andrews knew there was little the family could do but hope the people responsible would get some bad karma.

She has insurance but has not yet applied for cover with the fear of having to go through every single one of her daughter's items.

"I have only been back up into her room once and can't face it, it is all so sad. I am just thankful my son is still here safe and I will do everything I can to protect him."

Ms Andrews said losing a child is the worst thing in the world and wants people to be more aware of bullying in schools.

"People need to love their children and give them all the time in the world as just one thing can tip them the wrong way. I want to raise awareness about self-harm and depression as I have learned how hard it is first hand."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.