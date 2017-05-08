Woman dead after being hit by a car at a rural property near Taupo

By - Rotorua Daily Post

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle at a rural property near Taupo.

Police are in attendance at the property at Acacia Bay in Taupo.

At 7.30am police and emergency services were called to the address following reports a woman had been struck by a vehicle on the property.

The woman was transported to Waikato Hospital and has since died from her injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Cranshaw said police were investigating the incident and conducting a scene examination at the address.

A man is assisting police with their inquiries.

A post mortem examination will take place tomorrow.