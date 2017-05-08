2:22pm Mon 8 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Woman dead after being hit by a car at a rural property near Taupo

By -
Add a comment

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle at a rural property near Taupo.

Police are in attendance at the property at Acacia Bay in Taupo.

At 7.30am police and emergency services were called to the address following reports a woman had been struck by a vehicle on the property.

The woman was transported to Waikato Hospital and has since died from her injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Cranshaw said police were investigating the incident and conducting a scene examination at the address.

A man is assisting police with their inquiries.

A post mortem examination will take place tomorrow.

For more articles from this region, go to

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

Have your say

1200 characters left

By and large our readers' comments are respectful and courteous. We're sure you'll fit in well.
View commenting guidelines.

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 08 May 2017 15:08:29 Processing Time: 17ms