Ex-cop enters guilty plea to using police database to pry on women

A former police officer has reportedly entered guilty pleas to 21 charges of accessing personal information about women on a police database.

Jeremy Malifa, 34, appeared in Auckland District Court this morning for a pre-sentence indication hearing.

At the hearing, Malifa changed his plea to guilty on all counts, Fairfax Media reported.

Fairfax Media also reported the ex-cop lost his interim name suppression.

The charges resulted from a long-running investigation into Malifa's conduct during his time as a police officer.

The charges of accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose related to unauthorised access of the Police National Intelligence Application system.

It is understood he used the computer system to search women he was attracted to.

A police spokeswoman said police would not be commenting on the matter until after Malifa was sentenced.

A sentencing date is yet to be set.

- NZ Herald