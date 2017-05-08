Protester tells of 'horror' as MP drove into her

By Zaryd Wilson - Wanganui Chronicle

A protester has told a court 'horror flooded all the way through me' as Whanganui MP Chester Borrows car drove out of the Collegiate Motor Inn.

"I thought, 'you're going under girl'."

Trans-Pacific Partnership protester Denise Lockett was giving evidence in the Whanganui District Court this morning as the trial got underway of Whanganui MP Chester Borrows on a charge careless driving causing injury

The trial relates to an incident in March 2016 where Mr Borrows allegedly drove over the foot of a Trans-Pacific Partnership protester as he was leaving breakfast at the Collegiate Motor Inn in Whanganui.

Tracey Treadwell also told the court the group began to arrive outside the Collegiate Motor Inn with the intention to protest the TPP as they knew Borrows and Minister Paula Bennett were there.

She said the group moved towards the driveway when they saw Borrows' vehicle about to leave.

"We had the placards and we just moved in formation to the footpath area at the end of the driveway," Ms Treadwell said.

"The police didn't at any time say this wasn't allowed or to move.

"The car just came down the driveway. We were expecting it to stop and which case we were expecting the police to ask us to move.

"However, the car didn't stop."

Ms Treadwell said her knee was struck by the car and her foot was run over as a police officer pulled her away.

"I think I squealed rather loudly," she said.

"He just grabbed and pulled me to safety. It wasn't an unusual use of force."

Under cross examination, Borrows' layer Nathan Bourke suggested a police officer would only move a protester out of the way when they were doing something wrong.

Ms Treadwell said she had expected police to move them out of the way.

"So you're saying it was a police decision how long Mr Borrows should be detained for?" Mr Bourke said.

Mr Bourke said members of the protest group were acting obscenely which both Ms Treadwell and Ms Lockett acknowledged

"We had a large wooden flag, a dildo and violent language being used. It was obscene enough for you to approach [one of the protesters] and told her to cut it out," he said.

The trial before Judge Stephanie Edwards is expected to take two days.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett was also expected to be called as a witness as she was a passenger in the car at the time.