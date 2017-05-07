Repeat fires don't necessarily mean arsonist on loose, court hears

A criminal profiler who specialises in studying arson says while arsonists often act alone, they're likely to talk about what they've done.

Bond University's Dr Rebekah Doley told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB today that just because there's been a spate of fires at Piha, it didn't necessarily mean there was an arsonist on the loose.

"Not necessarily. There is some evidence there's a copycat contagion effect."

Police today confirmed they are still following leads into the string of fires which have destroyed bush and a popular fish and chip shop.

Doley said the key to catching an arsonist was the community.

"It's perhaps a little cliche to say, but if you see anything strange definitely let the authorities know.

"The interesting thing about firestarters is, although they tend to light them on their own, they do tend to talk to people about it.

Chances are somebody has a suspicion and it's the culture in New Zealand, it's similar in Australia, we don't dob in our mates.

"But in this case there's too much at risk. If you have a suspicion about anybody you know, really let the police or fire authorities know."

As for why people light fires, Doley said it was often the feeling of power and control.

"I think it's the feeling of power that comes with fire ... there's something inherently attractive about fire and for somebody that feels that they have very little power in the world, very little opportunity to make changes for themselves, to do better for themselves, to effect change, fire is pretty powerful.

"It doesn't involve personal confrontation, you don't have to front somebody about it but it's a very scary weapon."

Inspector Scott Webb, Area Commander of Waitakere police, said extra officers have been placed in the area overnight while a scene guard continues at the Piha store that was gutted in Sunday's fire.



"A scene examination has been conducted and forensic investigations are under way. The Piha community is a tight knit community and police have received an overwhelming response from the public coming forward with information."

Webb said police were working hard through the investigation to identify any individuals who may be responsible.

He encouraged anyone with information to contact Waitakere CIB on (09) 837 9511.

Alternatively, information which may assist police with their inquiries can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

