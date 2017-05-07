Battle between Eminem and National Party rages on in High Court

By Melissa Nightingale

The battle over whether an unlicenced version of Eminem's Lose Yourself was used for a National political restarted at the High Court at Wellington this morning with a medley of music examples, ranging from Justin Bieber and Skrillex, to Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.

A National Party music expert is giving evidence in the trial this morning and is having different tracks played to the court to demonstrate songs with similar features.

The High Court Justice and lawyers spent the first 20 minutes listening to the beginnings of various songs.

Dr Kirsten Zemke has compared songs such as Adam Lambert's Ghost Town and Justin Bieber's Where Are You Now.

Those present have also listened to parts of Jason Derulo's Talk Dirty To Me, Summer Nights from Grease, Bruno Mars' Locked Out Of Heaven, and have compared the identical melodies of Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star with the ABC song.

The trial, which started last week, is to determine whether the National Party infringed copyright with the use of the track Eminem-Esque in a 2014 general election campaign advertisement.

The track bears similarities to Eminem's hit song Lose Yourself.

Eight Mile Style LLC and Martin Affiliated LLC, Detroit-based publishers of Eminem's copyrights, initiated the proceedings in September 2014.

Last week, the Eminem-Esque track was labelled "a blatant rip-off" of Lose Yourself by music producer Jeff Bass, who composed the original guitar riff for Lose Yourself.

Zemke said there were various elements to a song which could not be considered "original", but instead "musical building blocks" that nobody could take ownership of.

She said backing music on a track was not considered to be "owned" by any artist as it was "not the core part of a composition".

"Lose Yourself as a song doesn't even have a sub-melody, as it is a rap song," she said.

Eminem-Esque was "a vague approximation" of Lose Yourself created by a music programmer with enough differences to not be a copy.

Zemke has gone through a breakdown of the song Lose Yourself and how the melody is different to Eminem-Esque.

She said there were differences in the "timbre" of the songs, which is the colour or quality of a note.

Eminem-Esque does not have the distortion of accented strums in its notes that Lose Yourself does.

Zemke demonstrated the differences in notes by having Eminem-Esque played to the court, and humming along to it.

She also showed how a string line in Lose Yourself stayed on one note, while on Eminem-Esque it ascended.

She said someone listening to both tracks more than once, with the similarities pointed out, would be able to hear the resemblance between each.

It seemed "intentional" to create the resemblance, "as if to present an echo of Lose Yourself", but did not copy the melody or lyrics.

She said there was a similar vibe to the songs, "but vibe is not something that one can own".

"The melodic aspects of Lose Yourself have not been reproduced."

Zemke said Eminem-Esque did not copy the "essence" of Lose Yourself.

"There is no musical meaning for the term 'essence' ... if there was something that could be called essence, it would be instead referring to the flow, lyrics, life, history, imagery, videos, engagements with the hip-hop community, and the fierceness, anger, vulnerability or timbre of Eminem."

Eminem-Esque uses "inferior approximations" of the timbre of Lose Yourself, altered melodic aspects, and simplified structure, as well as a similar commonly-used beat and guitar pattern, Zemke said.

"Eminem, or Mr Mathers, himself was inspired extensively by other musicians."

Zemke stressed it was common for artists to use aspects of other songs to build their own piece.

Other songs played in the quest to compare similar musical features are Def Leppard's Pour Some Sugar On Me and One Direction's Midnight Memories, and Slayer's Angel of Death compared to Megadeath's Holy Wars.

