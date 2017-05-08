Rush hour traffic down to a crawl after serious three car crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway

A three car smash during morning rush hour is causing major traffic woes on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays from Manukau heading into the city on the busy highway after the vehicles collided just before the Ellerslie-Panmure offramping heading north.

Emergency services are heading to the crash which has left the fast lane blocked.





Due to a crash the right lane is blocked northbound on the Sthn Mwy under the Ellerslie-Panmure interchange. Expect delays from Manukau. ^LC pic.twitter.com/rhGy1EsULr — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 7, 2017

NZTA is advising traffic heading into the CBD to avoid the area or delay the journey.

- NZ Herald