Rush hour traffic down to a crawl after serious three car crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Traffic on the Southern Motorway is down to a crawl after a three car smash at Ellerslie this morning. Photo / NZME
A three car smash during morning rush hour is causing major traffic woes on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays from Manukau heading into the city on the busy highway after the vehicles collided just before the Ellerslie-Panmure offramping heading north.

Emergency services are heading to the crash which has left the fast lane blocked.


NZTA is advising traffic heading into the CBD to avoid the area or delay the journey.

- NZ Herald

