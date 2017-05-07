Two dead in serious crash north of Christchurch

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Two people have died in a crash in Woodend, north of Christchurch.

Police and emergency services were called around 3.45pm after two cars collided on State Highway 1.

Two people travelling in one of the vehicles have died, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.



Diversions are in place and motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes.

The NZTA says SH1 is closed near the intersection with Sandhill Rd.

Southern fire communications shift manager Tim Reynolds said fire services were called to the crash around 3.45pm, and four fire trucks were attending.

"We've got appliances from Woodend, Kaiapoi and Rangiora and we have assisted with rescue equipment with one person," he said.

A witness said one ambulance and one helicopter have just left the scene.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries had been taken to Christchurch Hospital.

- NZ Herald