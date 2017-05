Breaking

A woman has been found dead at a house in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.

A police spokesperson said a scene examination was taking place and the death was being treated as unexplained at this stage.

Police were called to the house in Aurora Ave about 11.50am today and were making enquiries.

A neighbour told the Herald part of the road had been taped off and police in boiler suits were at the house.

- NZ Herald