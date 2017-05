A woman is in a serious condition after being pulled from the water at an Auckland swimming centre.

St John spokesman Noel Gleeson said paramedics were called to the Mount Albert Aquatic Centre at 1.05pm today.

A 27-year-old woman was in a serious condition and being treated at the scene.

Gleeson said it was most likely she would be taken to Auckland Hospital. He was unable to provide further details of what had happened.

- NZ Herald