Pharmac gets funding boost, reveals new medicines

By Isaac Davison

Drug-buying agency Pharmac has proposed funding for new medicines which could benefit up to 33,000 New Zealanders, including treatments for lung cancer, HIV and insomnia.

The latest funding proposals have been released as the Government announces an extra $60 million over four years for Pharmac in this month's Budget, on top of a funding boost of $124m over four years last year.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman said the agency's budget would now be $870m, up $220m since National came into power.

He said Pharmac's model for increasing subsidised medicines and treatment was "world class", and the new funding would give them more options to fund new medicines and treatments.

"This funding boost in Budget 2017 will provide Pharmac with an extra $20 million in the 2017/2018 year to increase access to new medicines, and benefit more New Zealanders.

"On top of the Government's extra $20 million next year, a further $11 million will be injected into Pharmac's annual budget by DHBs."

That concerned Labour's health spokesman David Clark, who said DHBs were already cash-strapped. They could be required to reduce services "in order to part-fund this election year announcement", he said.

Clark said the new money for medicines was welcome, especially because Pharmac's budget had been virtually frozen between 2013 and 2016.

"Labour knows that Pharmac is a world-beating scheme," Clark said. "It cannot continue to punch above its weight with its hands tied behind its back."



The agency's new funding package includes five new treatments.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' Letters Watch NZH Local Focus: Bugle player marks 50 years of ANZAC service Sideswipe: April 24: Reservoir Dog

They included melatonin, a drug for children and teenagers who suffer from insomnia because of neurodevelopmental disorders. The drug was particularly beneficial for children with attention deficit disorders or some forms of autism.

Coleman said that if approved, the drug would be made available to 5000 children and adolescents, and would have an "incredibly positive impact on the children, as well as their families".

Other proposals included a drug which treats lung disease in children for longer, which would be available to around 350 kids, and new antiobiotic tablets which could be taken safely children under 12. Around 21,500 children would benefit from the new antiobiotic.

The funding package proposed better use of 33 existing treatments, including earlier access to a range of HIV treatments which affected around 3000 people a year.

Pharmac chief executive Steffan Crausaz said the agency was also consulting on expanding access to Hep C treatments which would be a "life-saver" for people into the later stages of liver disease.

There were also proposals for two new heart medicines and one proposal for a medicine used by people who received dialysis treatment at home.

If the funding proposals were approved, the medicines and treatments would be available from 1 July 2017.

For a full list of the proposed treatments, go to Pharmac's website.

- NZ Herald