Two lucky Lotto winners scoop First Division

Two Lotto players have walked away $500,000 richer after winning Lotto's First Division on Saturday night.

The winnings tickets were sold at Whitcoulls Albany Mall in Auckland and New World Carterton.

The pair missed out on Powerball, which will now jackpot to $16 million on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and has reached $400,000 for Wednesday's draw.

The win comes just days after three people from Auckland, Whangamata and Palmerston North split $1 million following Wednesday's First Division draw.

Wednesday's winning tickets earn each player $333,333. They were sold at Eastpark Superette in Auckland, New World Whangamata and Melody's New World in Palmerston North.

Next week's Mother's Day draw could be a big one for punters with Audi A1 cars, $20,000 travel prizes, $10,000 shopping sprees and $10,000 cash up for grabs.

- NZ Herald