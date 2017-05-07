8:45am Sun 7 May
Car bursts into flames on Auckland's Northwestern motorway

A car has crashed on Auckland's northwestern motorway and burst into flames this morning.

Dramatic video footage supplied to the Herald shows flames engulfing the dark coloured sedan in the city-bound lane.

The Fire Service said there were multiple reports coming in of a crash, with a car "well-ablaze" on the motorway.

The crash site is between Rosebank Rd and Great North Rd, near Pt Chevalier.

A police spokeswoman said a car had collided with the barrier at 7.45am.

She said there were no reported injuries at this stage.

- NZ Herald

