'Dangerous' prisoner escapes from Porirua court

Police are seeking a "dangerous" prisoner who escaped from the Porirua Court this morning.

Rikihana (Ricky) Tawahi fled the court about 10.10am.

Police said he was considered "dangerous" and should not be approached.

Tawhai broke free after presenting ill and an ambulance was called. While being assessed, he ran off and left the courthouse, police said.

The 27-year-old is described as 1.7m tall and of solid build.He has tattoos on both arms, including five bulldog heads tattooed on his left forearm.

Any sightings of him should be reported immediately to 111.

A statement from police said the incident would now be "subject to review".

- NZ Herald