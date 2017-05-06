Delays expected following six-car nose-to-tail crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Motorists have been warned to expect delays following a six-car nose-to-tail crash on the Southern Motorway.

The NZ Transport Agency tweeted just before noon that a crash had occurred in the southbound lanes of State Highway 1 between Hill Rd and Takanini.

The right lane was blocked as a result.

"#ExpectDelays if you are travelling in this direction."

Due to a #crash on #SH1 between Hill Road & Takanini the right SB lane is blocked. #ExpectDelays if you are travelling in this direction ^MN pic.twitter.com/vOQaTK5Pnv — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 5, 2017

A police spokeswoman said just after 1pm that four cars were able to move on, but one required a tow.

"The road is now clear but the traffic backlog is still clearing."

There were no reports of injuries.



The stretch of highway is part of the $268 million Southern Corridor Improvements Project between Manukau and Papakura.

Additional lanes are being constructed in both directions and the Takanini interchange is being upgraded as part of the project.

- NZ Herald