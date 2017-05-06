2:05pm Sat 6 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Delays expected following six-car nose-to-tail crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 between Hill Rd and Takanini. Photo / Google Street View
The crash occurred on State Highway 1 between Hill Rd and Takanini. Photo / Google Street View

Motorists have been warned to expect delays following a six-car nose-to-tail crash on the Southern Motorway.

The NZ Transport Agency tweeted just before noon that a crash had occurred in the southbound lanes of State Highway 1 between Hill Rd and Takanini.

The right lane was blocked as a result.

"#ExpectDelays if you are travelling in this direction."


A police spokeswoman said just after 1pm that four cars were able to move on, but one required a tow.

"The road is now clear but the traffic backlog is still clearing."

There were no reports of injuries.

The stretch of highway is part of the $268 million Southern Corridor Improvements Project between Manukau and Papakura.

Additional lanes are being constructed in both directions and the Takanini interchange is being upgraded as part of the project.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 06 May 2017 14:05:33 Processing Time: 13ms