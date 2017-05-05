Containers end up in Fijian harbour after ship sinks

Up to a dozen large shipping containers are floating in Suva Harbour, Fiji, after the ship they were being loaded on to started to tilt.

Authorities in the island nation's capital were called to the site in the early hours of this morning, according to local media.

Police told the Fiji Village news website trouble started as the containers were being loaded on to the ship.

It is understood the ship became "unbalanced'' and started to tilt to one side.

Photos and video footage at the scene show up to a dozen large blue and red containers bobbing up and down in the water.

The ship - which still has another load of containers on board - is half-submerged and sinking.

- NZ Herald