Gisborne reeling after death of 6-year-old

Friends and family have created a Givealittle page to help the family of a little girl killed in by a rubbish truck in Gisborne this week.

Carla Neems, 6, died when she was hit by a recycling truck as she walked home from school on Tuesday afternoon.

"As parents ourselves and friends of Fiona, Dion, Bella and Willa, we are devastated and heartbroken by the tragic loss of their precious little girl Carla," the page says.

"We all want to help and show this family our love but many of us do not know what to do.

"This page has been set up for family, friends and people in the community to pass on a message to the family and show their support.

"Funds raised will show the Neems family our community support and spirit in the loss of one of our own."

Carla would have had her 7th birthday next month.

Victim Support have been helping the family and a spokesperson said this morning the family have asked for privacy to grieve.

"Carla's family would like to thank everyone for the support they have received."

A funeral service will be held at Central School, where Carla went to school, today at 4pm.

The school said: "The family have asked that to celebrate the bright sparkle that Carla brought to all our lives. You are invited to wear something bright and colourful to the service.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' Letters NZ Herald editorial: Auckland War Museum's new director picks up a promising work in progress Watch NZH Local Focus: Hauraki farm cleanup to cost millions

Carla has been described by the school as a "special little girl".

Waste Management NZ confirmed yesterday that one of its collection vehicles was involved in the death.

"This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and community at this time," said Waste Management NZ managing director Tom Nickles.

"We are working with WorkSafe NZ and the police as they conduct their investigations."

Police said the serious crash inquiry into the tragedy was ongoing.

"We cannot say at this stage how soon the investigation will be completed," said Sergeant Trent Higgs. "It will take time."

Police have extended their condolences and thoughts to Carla's family and friends.

"We would also like to thank the public who assisted at the accident scene on Tuesday," police said.

"There were some absolutely incredible people who helped that afternoon.

"They were real heroes. What they did was amazing.

Waste Management is contracted by the Gisborne District Council to provide kerbside rubbish and recycling removal and waste management services.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher-Swann has offered the council's condolences in the wake of the tragedy.

"There are no words to express what we are all feeling but I'm personally sending all my aroha to family and friends of all those involved."

Thatcher-Swann said the council had also been fully co-operating with the WorkSafe NZ and police investigations.

- NZ Herald