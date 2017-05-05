Man pleads guilty after slicing father-in-law's hand with machete

A 33-year-old father of two who sliced his former father-in-law's hand with a large machete has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Shaan Roker appeared via video link in the High Court at Dunedin this morning.

He pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and assaulting a female.

Justice Gerald Nation dismissed an additional charge of attempted murder.

Roker was living with his former partner and her father in Taieri Mouth in February, when he struck her in the face with his elbow.

After a tussle with his former father-in-law, the defendant aimed the machete at the 60-year-old victim's head.

The man used his arm to protect himself, but the machete sliced through his arm, almost severing it.

He needed surgery to completely reattach his hand above the left wrist.

Roker will reappear in the High Court for sentencing on July 19.

- Newstalk ZB