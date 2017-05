A McDonald's restaurant near Auckland Airport is closed after it was held up by two robbers this morning.

Staff at the 24-hour drive-thru on Tom Pearce Drive were threatened by two men at 5.30am who demanded cash from the tills.

A police spokeswoman said it was not clear if any money was handed over and the pair were last seen leaving through the restaurant's main entrance.

No one was injured in the robbery.

A worker at the restaurant said it was temporarily closed while police investigated.

