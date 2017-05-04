Watch: CCTV footage of ANZ bank robbery in Glenfield

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Police have released CCTV footage of an aggravated robbery of ANZ bank in Glenfield yesterday.

A man entered the bank with a firearm yesterday. He threatened staff and demanded cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Bothamley of Waitemata Police said the footage was being made available in an attempt to find the offender.

"As can be seen in the video, he has taken off with a sum of cash and fled the scene," Bothamley said.

"This was obviously very upsetting to the staff who were present throughout the incident and they have managed the situation very well."

Anyone who recognises the man in the video is being urged to call 111, North Shore Police on 09 477 5261 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Bothamley said police would also like to speak with the woman who entered the bank just before the man in the video.

"She is not a person of interest however we believe she may be able to assist the investigation team," he said.

The alleged bank robber also knocked on a woman's door and asked her to call a cab as he fled police.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery.

- NZ Herald