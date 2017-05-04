Pensioner's Mangere house saved after Herald coverage

A Mangere pensioner's house has been saved after a last-minute legal bid to help the gravely ill woman succeeded on the back of Herald coverage.

Sarah Ewe, 72, was due to leave her modest family home of 52 years at the end of the week and faced moving in with grandchildren or into a caravan.

The widowed great-grandmother, who has stomach and lung cancer, said she signed her house away in under three hours when Peter Lee of Auckland House Buyers called at her property in November with a basket of food treats and secured her signature.

Ewe had not received advice from a lawyer or even spoken to family. She claims she did not realise she was signing a sale and purchase agreement for $560,000 - a figure about $100,000 below various market estimates for the property.

Her family launched a last-ditch legal bid to save her home on Friday, hiring lawyers to challenge the sale contract.

Doug Cowan Barristers & Solicitors immediately wrote to Lee's solicitor giving notice that Ewe was cancelling the agreement.

Ewe, her family and legal representatives met this morning with Lee and his solicitor to discuss the sale and the family's demands.

It is understood Lee agreed to abandon the contract and Ewe can now remain in her old home.

Ewe's lawyer, Callum McLean, confirmed the matter had been resolved and a confidential settlement reached between the parties.

Continued below.

He was unable to comment further but thanked the Herald for its coverage of Ewe's plight.

Lee declined to comment this afternoon, referring questions to his media representative, Goode PR.

Tony Goode said a joint statement was being prepared and was currently with both parties' lawyers.

Ewe could not be reached. But a family friend who alerted the Herald to the case said she was thrilled with the outcome.

"That's absolutely fantastic isn't it. That's wonderful. She was looking so sick so that's amazing. I feel really good."

Labour Housing spokesman Phil Twyford has labelled such companies the "real estate equivalent of clothing trucks and finance companies", calling for tougher regulations.

He said today's developments were a good result.

"Mrs Ewe should never have been put at risk of losing her house. Good journalism exposed this case to public scrutiny but the Government should still look at whether there needs to be better regulation to protect the vulnerable."

The Weekend Herald revealed on Saturday that Ewe's family were scrambling to save her home. They felt she had been taken advantage of by the private, no-commission house buying company and said there was no way she could have given informed consent.

Ewe was nearing the end of 12 rounds of chemotherapy when she responded to an unsolicited flyer in her letter box stating: "For a fair offer & no agent fees, call today."

She says Lee turned up at her home that afternoon.

"That's how friggin' dumb I am," Ewe said through tears last week.

"I'm so embarrassed by what I've done."

Consumer NZ chief Sue Chetwin said earlier the case "smacks" of unfairness and Ewe may have grounds to overturn the contract "because she hasn't been properly advised".

The company has declined to comment, although Lee denies misleading Ewe and says the sale price was fair.

Auckland House Buyers and its offshoot Property Wise buy and sell homes in private transactions. Its salespeople are not subject to real estate industry code of conduct rules or regulations under the Real Estate Agents Act.

Auckland House Buyers' websites was deactivated after Saturday's story, and Property Wise has deleted information on its team members and links to online tutorial videos by Lee's colleague and Property Wise's advertised director, William Watson.

- NZ Herald