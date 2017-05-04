2:43pm Thu 4 May
Wellington ranked the best place to live in world in global Deutsche Bank study of 47 cities

By Georgia Nelson

Wellington's been ranked the best place to live in the world following a Deutsche Bank global study of 47 cities, looking at everything from the cost of living, pollution, climate to house prices. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Forget Auckland, or even some of the cities across the Tasman, Wellington's been ranked the best place to live in the world.

The title comes following a Deutsche Bank global study of 47 cities, looking at everything from the cost of living, pollution, climate and house prices.

Wellington Ambassador and Wellington City Councillor Simon Woolf said it is fantastic to be top of the world.

"One of the things that tickles me is that Auckland did not feature, and in the top two there are no Australian cities either."

Edinburgh in Scotland was ranked second.

Edinburgh in Scotland was ranked the second best place in the world to live. Photo / File
"Anybody who knows how beautiful Edinburgh is and what they have that surrounds them will realise how wonderful it is that Wellington has topped that, it is just extraordinary."

Acting Mayor Paul Eagle said it is a big international endorsement.

"Wellingtonians know we live in the best spot on earth, and now the rest of the world is hearing about it as well," he said.

Melbourne, Zurich, Boston and Copenhagen also feature on the list.

Continued below.

Zurich (above), Melbourne, Boston and Copenhagen also featured on the list of cities compared.
World cities with the best quality of life

1) Wellington, New Zealand

2) Edinburgh, UK

3) Vienna, Austria

4) Melbourne, Australia

5) Zurich, Switzerland

6) Copenhagen, Denmark

7) Ottawa, Canada

8) Boston, United States

9) Amsterdam, Netherlands

- Newstalk ZB

