Wellington ranked the best place to live in world in global Deutsche Bank study of 47 cities

By Georgia Nelson

Forget Auckland, or even some of the cities across the Tasman, Wellington's been ranked the best place to live in the world.

The title comes following a Deutsche Bank global study of 47 cities, looking at everything from the cost of living, pollution, climate and house prices.

Wellington Ambassador and Wellington City Councillor Simon Woolf said it is fantastic to be top of the world.

"One of the things that tickles me is that Auckland did not feature, and in the top two there are no Australian cities either."

Edinburgh in Scotland was ranked second.

"Anybody who knows how beautiful Edinburgh is and what they have that surrounds them will realise how wonderful it is that Wellington has topped that, it is just extraordinary."

Acting Mayor Paul Eagle said it is a big international endorsement.

"Wellingtonians know we live in the best spot on earth, and now the rest of the world is hearing about it as well," he said.

Melbourne, Zurich, Boston and Copenhagen also feature on the list.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Hauraki farm cleanup to cost millions Andrew Laxon: Gap growing wider for first-home buyers Your Views: Readers' letters

World cities with the best quality of life

1) Wellington, New Zealand

2) Edinburgh, UK

3) Vienna, Austria

4) Melbourne, Australia

5) Zurich, Switzerland

6) Copenhagen, Denmark

7) Ottawa, Canada

8) Boston, United States

9) Amsterdam, Netherlands

- Newstalk ZB