Two feared dead after campervan collides with 4WD

Emergency services are at a reported double fatal crash south of Christchurch today.

Police confirmed they are responding to a serious crash involving a campervan and 4WD ute on State Highway One near a passing lane between Dunsandel and Rakaia.

They were called to the crash at 1.12pm.

Southern Fire communications spokesman Andrew Norris said crews are at the scene.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of SH1 and Breadings Rd.

SH1 is closed and diversions are in place at Heslerton Rd and Main Rakaia Rd.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The police Serious Crash Unit is attending.

