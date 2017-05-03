Passengers stranded after overhead power fault halts all Wellington train services

By Melissa Nightingale

Passengers are stranded in Wellington after an overhead power fault halted train services.

Metlink has sent out an alert stating all rail services arriving at and departing from Wellington are suspended due to the fault.

Bus replacements have started to arrive at Wellington Station heading northbound. Southbound will be serviced as northbound services arrive at their destinations.

Metlink has warned for people to expect delays

"Services cannot be evacuated until we have clearance due to the overhead electrical current," Metlink said.

Twitter user DrSJNZ tweeted two hours ago, saying: "I think our train just lost power? Stopped on the tracks suddenly and the lights went out."

She then tweeted that something had "come into contact with the overhead lines", so they were stuck on the "very full, very stuffy train" while the matter was investigated.



Sophia Bishop also tweeted about the issue, saying "Wellington needs an integrated system so if you catch a bus that says 'railway station' you might get a heads up that all trains are suspended."

- NZ Herald