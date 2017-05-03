Body found in Manukau Heads believed to be missing man

Breaking

Police have found a man's body in the Manukau Heads area which is believed to be that of missing man Timothy John Watkins.

The 58-year-old Manurewa man was last seen on Monday morning when he told a family member he was going for a ride on his motorbike.

His body was found this afternoon near the grey 2015 Triumph Thunderbird Storm (ABS) motorbike, Sergeant Gareth Brown of Counties Manukau police said.

Watkins was a Top Alcohol car racer and record holder. He set the fastest time in 2007 for the division in his Dodge Avenger Top Alcohol funny car with a 5.8-second pass at over 372km/h. He recorded two other 5-second passes on the day and won the Top Alcohol bracket.

Police said they were conducting further inquiries to establish what has happened.

- NZ Herald