Australia now a 'frightening' place for Kiwis

A family which moved to Australia because of its economic opportunities and quality of life say the country has become a "frightening", uncertain place for Kiwis.

Deidre Robb and Guy Boyce left Christchurch for Mandurah, near Perth, in 2010 because there were more jobs for people who specialised in the arts.



Seven years on, they say they are likely to be forced to return to New Zealand because of proposed hikes to university fees, which affect all students but are higher for NZ citizens. The changes come just weeks after the Australian Government made it harder to get citizenship.

"It's just one thing after another," Robb said. "They do not want us here. They want us gone. And it's working."

"I would not be the slightest bit surprised if next week they said they'd gone off the Special Category Visa, or the week after they say your Super contribution, that's going as well."



Eldest daughter Matilda Boyce, 18, was dux of her school last year, and is now studying a Bachelor of Science at the University of Western Australia.

Her fees of A$9000 will likely double next year.



"I just feel like I'm not really valued or wanted in this country," she said.



"I would like to go back to New Zealand some day, but on my own terms, rather than coming back because of new laws."



Her younger brother Harvey, 17, is in his last year of high school and wants to begin studying next year but will also face higher fees. They will get access to student loans for the first time, but Robb said she did not want them saddled with up to A$100,000 in debt.



While the full impact of the proposed educations cuts are still to be confirmed, Robb was resigned to leaving Australia.

"I am not willing to stay in a country any more that is pursuing these 'go back to where you came from' policies."

"It's a frightening place and it's getting more frightening. I love my friends and the people here. They are appalled that Australia is doing this to us."



Robb, her husband, visited Australia before 1994, which meant they could get permanent residency through a Resident Return Visa. But changes announced two weeks ago meant they would have to wait four years, rather than one, to apply for citizenship.



In another twist, she secured her residency before a special pathway for expat Kiwis was announced last year. It would have allowed them to apply for citizenship after a year.



"It's an absolute minefield," Robb said. "There is always a catch."

