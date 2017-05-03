Van tyres slashed in New Plymouth car park incident

A man has had his van tyres slashed while he swam at the aquatic centre in New Plymouth.

Darius King had parked the van in a disabled parking spot before entering the swimming complex.

When he returned to his vehicle he discovered three tyres slashed and soap rubbed on his windscreen with an illegible message written in it, Fairfax reported.

King, who has lived in his van for almost a year and a half told media he didn't believe his choice of car park was motive for the attack.

"I haven't got any beef with anyone, like I said to the cops, and you think they would damage the bikes or something but none of that either," he said.

"Police think it's someone a little bit crazy; it's something a little bit random," King said.

"You get that bloody surfing beef going on but I've never had that and this summer I've only surfed a couple of times but never had any trouble," he said.

A couple had told police they saw a man slashing the tyres but he disappeared in to some nearby bushes when they approached him.

A police spokeswoman said they had attended the Aquatic Centre incident but had been unable to find the man responsible.

