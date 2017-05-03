Young Hamilton mum allegedly busted drink driving with kids

A young Hamilton mother is accused of drink-driving with children in the car in the middle of the afternoon.

Police stopped Karen Joy McGurk on Farnborough Dr, Nawton, about 3pm on April 26.

When breathtested, the 38-year-old is alleged to have blown 1449mcg - more than five times the legal limit of 250mcg.

However, as she had children in the car, has also been charged with being in charge of a child under 18 engaged in conduct - drink driving - likely to cause a serious injury crash and is a major departure from the standard of care to be expected of a reasonable person.

The latter charge has a maximum sentence of 10 years' jail.

After a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court this morning, McGurk was remanded on bail without plea.

She will reappear on May 17 when a plea to the charges will need to be entered.

- NZ Herald