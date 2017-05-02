Te Kiri Gold 'not a drug or medicine'

The makers of Te Kiri Gold have backed away from previous claims the liquid could be used as a medical treatment.

A disclaimer has recently appeared on its website that states: "Te Kiri Gold is not a drug or medicine. If you had a organ transplant, please consult your physician before ordering Te Kiri Gold."

Previously there was no such disclaimer and the product was touted on the site's home page as an "organic liquid manufactured from the same ingredients and in a similar manner to the way that your body creates your immune system components".

The man behind the controversial water, which was being used by several high-profile, terminally ill Kiwis, had previously touted it as a "game changer" for cancer patients.

Te Kiri Gold, produced by Taranaki farmer Vernon Coxhead's company, Purecare, made headlines around the world last year when rugby great Sir Colin Meads, who has pancreatic cancer, revealed he was using it.

Terminally ill TV builder John Cocks also revealed he'd been drinking the water after reading Meads' claims it gave him a "better quality life".

Coxhead had previously told the Herald on Sunday his creation changed the molecular structure of the immune system so the water could penetrate to the bone, then to the cancer cells.

However, the Herald on Sunday investigation revealed the product did not meet the Government's safe drinking guidelines and the medical community had also raised concerns around the use of the product.

Coxhead today declined to comment on his decision to add a disclaimer and the news MedSafe had ordered him to stop selling the product as a medicine.

Continued below.

Related Content Te Kiri Gold investigation: 'I feel like a changed person' Te Kiri Gold investigation: Selling hope of a cancer cure - Inside 'magic water' factory Te Kiri Gold investigation: Medical experts versus hope

The Herald has contacted MedSafe to clarify what orders it had given the company about the sale of Te Kiri Gold.

Cocks said he was disappointed it was no longer being sold to terminally ill patients.

He said he was feeling more energised since he started drinking the water three months ago.

"I have been feeling a hundred bucks and able to work on my house for eight hours a day," he said from his Taurus holiday home.

The former TV builder said Coxhead had phoned him last week to say he had called in lawyers for advice over Medsafe's order.

Cocks said he had enough bottles of water to complete an eight-week trial but couldn't understand what anyone would want to "shut Vern down".

"People who aren't sick are not in the same position as us, maybe if they were there they would think differently."

Former All Black legend, Sir Colin Meads was also phoned by Coxhead last week about Medsafe's order to stop selling the water.

He said Coxhead was still supplying him with the "magic water" that was meant to be a "game changer" for cancer.

- NZ Herald