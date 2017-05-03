Boy, 11, one of four youths in stolen car that led police on 30km chase

Four youths, one aged 11, are being spoken to by police after a 30km joyride in an allegedly stolen car.

The chase only came to a stop when police laid spikes on Hickey Rd at the intersection with the Waikato Expressway, near Cambridge, early this morning.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Greg Foster said police were alerted to the car about 3am as it travelled on Hamilton's Tramway Rd.

Officers turned on their flashing lights to signal for the car to stop, but it took off.

After a 30km chase the car was finally stopped on the outskirts of Cambridge.

Foster said the boys were aged 11, 12, 13 and 15 and were being dealt with by Youth Aid.

The driver is facing driving charges.

Police also asked car owners to consider where they park their vehicles overnight.

"If you gotta park on the street do your best to make it less of a target."

