Scumbag robber threatened by Grey Lynn neighbourhood watch

A "lowlife" thief who has repeatedly targeted a property in Grey Lynn is on his last warning, after being threatened by the local neighbourhood watch.

A sign has appeared at a property in the Auckland suburb telling the "scum" robber in no uncertain terms he is not welcome.

The thief appears to have botched his job - as well as targeting a property where there's nothing to steal, he hasn't done much to keep his identity a secret.

The sign reads: "To the scum thief that keeps entering this property: there is nothing onsite worth stealing.

"You have been identified as male, European, 20-30 years, driving a light grey 4x4 with a black snorkel" - followed by the vehicle's registration number.

"The neighbourhood watch is active and we are keen to catch a lowlife like you."

More in today's Sideswipe.

- NZ Herald