Family 'devastated' after body of missing Dunedin woman Nic Hedley found

The body of Dunedin woman Nicola Hedley, who went missing on Sunday, has been found.

Sergeant Richard Panting said police had located the body of Hedley, a 36-year-old mother of three who was known as Nic.

"Police's thoughts are with the family during this difficult time," Panting said.

Hedley was reported missing on Sunday after she was last seen around 2am at an address in Harington Pt, Dunedin.

Tonight her "devastated" family released a statement thanking all those who had helped in the search.

"Today we were saddened by the news that the search teams found the body of our beautiful girl Nic," the statement read.

"We are so grateful for everyone's support and the hard work that went into the search effort. As a family unit we are devastated, but we are strong and we can get through this together.

"We ask for privacy at this time of sadness so we can deal with our loss."

Police also thanked all those who had helped.

Up to 60 volunteers joined the search for Hedley, including Coast Guard, Land Search and Rescue teams from North Otago, Catlins and Balclutha, along with specialist search and rescue dogs.

Police also thanked the local Otakou Marae which was used as a base to feed and support those searching for Hedley.

