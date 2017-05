A seven-year-old has died after being hit by a truck in Gisborne, the ambulance service says.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Russell Street in Whataupoko at about 3pm on Tuesday.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said the child had died after being struck.

Russell Street is currently cordoned off at the intersections of Richardson Avenue and Fox Street.

Motorists are being warned to take alternative routes.

- AAP / NZN