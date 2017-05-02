Toddler's haka wins the hearts of the internet

A haka-mad toddler has captured the internet's heart.

In the video, posted to Rotorua local Herea Winitana's Facebook page, the boy sticks out his tongue while others chant song words to further encourage the boy.

The two-year-old stamps his feet on the ground, looking especially fearsome as he plays with a plastic spear.

The video was posted on Facebook and has proved an instant hit, with thousands watching the pint-sized warrior.

Paehoro Boynton commented: "Gosh my lil brutha, I'm getting goosebumps."

Kimoro Taiepa said: "Wicked cool! Don't muck around with this little man! #bigontheinside"

The video also made its way on to the Maori Worldwide Facebook page, where it has been viewed more than 5 million times.

- NZ Herald