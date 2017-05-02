Police investigating Leslie Gelberger death seek fishermen in dinghy

​Police investigating the death of North Shore man Leslie Gelberger while he was out swimming last month want to speak to two people seen fishing in a dinghy.

Gelberger failed to return from an ocean swim that started at Narrow Neck Beach on April 20.

His body, missing a leg, was found floating off Mairangi Bay the next day.

READ MORE:

Swimmer Leslie Gelberger 'would have liked a party not a funeral'

Police are investigating whether Gelberger, from Canada and a teacher at Westlake Girls' High School, was struck by a Ports of Auckland pilot boat while swimming.

Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Pascoe said police are building a timeline of Gelberger's movements and the path he took for his swim.

Gelberger is thought to have begun his swim just after 10am from Narrow Neck Beach.

"He is thought to have swum out across Cheltenham Beach, towards North Head, with the intention of coming to shore again at Devonport," Pascoe said.

"At this stage, police believe Mr Gelberger was struck by a vessel as he approached North Head."

After Gelberger was reported missing a search was launched, including an Auckland harbourmaster boat, said Pascoe.

Continued below.

Related Content Barry Soper: Chest thumping should worry us Your Views: Readers' letters Watch NZH Local Focus: Tougher gun control recommendations questioned

"At 12.05pm staff on-board the harbourmaster boat came across two men fishing in a small, white, fibreglass dinghy, powered by a Seagull outboard engine.

"The two men were fishing off Takapuna Head, and told the harbourmaster staff that they had seen a swimmer that morning.

"Police need to speak further to the two men in the dinghy about the swimmer that they saw."

Pascoe said the dinghy is not believed to be the vessel that struck Gelberger.

"Several members of the public have already come forward to police with information," he said.

"Police would also like to hear from anyone else who may be able to assist with the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Police on (09) 302 6406.

- NZ Herald