Bumbling Kiwi jihadist Mark Taylor, who is fighting for Islamic State in Syria, is looking for love.

Taylor, also known as Mohammad Daniel and Abu Abdul Rahman, has surfaced on islamicmarriage.com to try to find a wife.

The former NZDF soldier, whom the US State Department this year declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, says he has a "good sense of humour" and an "understanding about marriage life".

But the divorced 43-year-old also wants his future bride to join him in Islamic State's self-declared capital of Raqqa.

"I need a righteous practicing [sic] Muslim lady who wants to do Hijrah [immigrate] here inshallah," says Taylor who went by the username Abujohndaniel on islamicmarriage.com.

His profile, which was taken down after being exposed publicly by the US-state funded news site Voices of America, says he arrived in the caliphate of Raqqa 10 months ago and that he converted to Islam 13 years ago.

Washington-based Middle East Media Research Institute (Memri), which monitors online jihadist activity, says Taylor isn't the only militant to use online dating sites.

"While the majority of the users on the website appear to genuinely be seeking love and marriage with someone who shares similar religious and cultural beliefs, the platform also serves those with more radical beliefs," Voices of America reported Memri as saying.

Taylor was nicknamed the "bumbling jihadist" after mistakenly broadcasting his exact location to intelligence agencies and enemies keeping tabs on him after forgetting to turn off a tracking function on his phone.

Continued below.

Related Content Barry Soper: Chest thumping should worry us Watch NZH Local Focus: Tougher gun control recommendations questioned Your Views: Readers' letters

Taylor deleted 45 posts from Twitter late 2014 after they apparently showed that he was with Isis in Kafar Roma, an area that President Bashar al-Assad's Syrian Army had previously confirmed had been occupied by pockets of foreign fighters from Isis.

Earlier, and while in war-ravaged Aleppo, Taylor claimed to have been in touch with the New Zealand Government in a bid to get a new passport after burning his last one.

"They don't seem concern [sic] I'm in Syria," he wrote on Facebook.

In 2009 he was arrested by Pakistan authorities while trying to gain access to an al-Qaeda and Taleban stronghold close to the Afghanistan border and was subsequently subjected to travel restrictions by the New Zealand Government.

He left New Zealand again in May 2012 and worked in Indonesia for two years as an English teacher.

In June 2014, he entered Syria across the Turkish border "as a soldier for Allah".

The US State Department said Taylor was a "significant risk" to the US and the world.

The sanction bans Americans from doing business with him and blocks any assets he has in the US.

State Department officials say Taylor's been fighting in Syria with Isis since 2014.

They say he's used social media to encourage terrorist attacks in New Zealand and in Australia.

- NZ Herald