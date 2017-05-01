I'm no 'sooky bubba' and proud of Labour's team: Willie Jackson

Broadcaster Willie Jackson says he's no "sooky bubba" and is proud of Labour's fresh line-up, despite leader Andrew Little telling him he would aim to get him in the top 10 on the new list.
Jackson, ranked 21, fronted media in Wellington after Labour released its list this morning, and also said he was disappointed the highest Maori MP was Willow-Jean Prime at 16.
I am just so proud of these young Maori women who are up there, despite [media] making up stories in their head about me being a sooky bubba.
That has come about because Labour's six MPs in Maori seats have gone off the list and stake their return to Parliament on winning their electorates.
"I'd be lying if I didn't say that," Jackson said. "I believe Maori should be in the top 10 or 15 ... but there are three in the top 21, and there's going to be 12 [Maori MPs] at the end of the election, that's something to be proud of."
Jackson, standing alongside East Coast candidate Kiri Allan, who is one of four new young women candidates ranked ahead of him, said he was feeling "very good" despite speculation to the contrary.
"There has never been any bitterness. Was there a little bit of disappointment? Probably ... we all get a little bit of disappointment. I suppose Trevor [Mallard] is not feeling too good today, and Greg [O'Connor] too. But that's politics. I'm all good.
Jackson said Little had delivered on his promise of a winnable place. Little had said at top 10 spot would be sought but that had failed after "a good crack" and he appreciated the effort put in.
Jackson was named to the position of Maori campaign director today, but the party said that appointment had been made three weeks ago was unrelated to today's list announcement.
Little said he wanted a list that reflected New Zealand, including ethnic community candidates. Having no Chinese or Indian MPs in the party for a stretch was "embarrassing", he said.
On the first Maori candidate being at 16, Little said the party's six MPs in Maori seats weren't on the list. That was their decision. Labour would have "one of the biggest levels of Maori representation in the history of New Zealand politics".
The release of the list was been delayed after Jackson and other candidates expressed unhappiness. Little wouldn't say which other candidates were disappointed, repeating that position after being asked if Trevor Mallard was one of them.
Jackson is behind other new candidates; policy adviser Priyanca Radhakrishnan (11), school principal Jan Tinetti (14), district councillor Prime and commercial lawyer and business consultant Kiri Allan (20).
Allan, who put in an impressive display at the media conference, said the list was a "fantastic" outcome for Maori in Labour and the decision by the MPs in Maori seats to go off the list was courageous and a "bit of a gamble".
"Strategically it will be a good one for us. One in four members of caucus is fantastic ... I'm pleased we are all part of that team."
Radhakrishnan is standing in Maungakiekie, Tinetti in Tauranga, Prime in Northland and Allan in East Coast. Little isn't contesting an electorate and is number one on the list.
Former Police Association president Greg O'Connor will likely need to take Ohariu off United Future leader Peter Dunne to become an MP, after being ranked at 40.
David Parker (9) and Raymond Huo (12) are other MPs reliant on the list and will almost certainly return to Parliament after September's election. But veteran MP Trevor Mallard will need Labour to get about 33 per cent of the party vote in order to return to Parliament after being ranked at 32 (effectively the 12th list MP).
The Hutt South MP chose to step aside and go list-only and is Labour's nomination for Speaker in the next Parliament.
Mallard's replacement in Hutt South, Ginny Anderson (27) faces a tough job retaining the seat against National's Chris Bishop. Rangitata candidate Jo Luxton (28), Invercargill candidate Liz Craig (30) and Rodney candidate Marja Lubeck (31) are all ranked higher than Mallard.
Labour has committed to at least 50 per cent of MPs being women, and its ruling council must consider that aim when making the selections.
The overall percentage of party vote and number of seats won determines how many candidates are elected from a party's list.
Former policy adviser Radhakrishnan jumps 12 places since the 2014 list and is now almost assured of becoming an MP, whether or not she upsets National candidate and Auckland councillor Denise Lee in Maungakiekie.
Assuming Labour wins the same 27 electorates it currently holds, if it secures around 30 per cent of the vote newcomers would be Radhakrishnan, Tinetti, Prime, Allan, Jackson and Luxton.
At closer to 35 per cent of the party vote Craig, Lubeck, Mallard, Tamati Coffey, Jamie Strange and Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki could join them.
Who's on the list?
1. Andrew Little
2. Jacinda Ardern
3. Grant Robertson
4. Phil Twyford
5. Megan Woods
6. Chris Hipkins
7. Carmel Sepuloni
8. David Clark
9. David Parker
10. Stuart Nash
11. Priyanca Radhakrishnan
12. Raymond Huo
13. Iain Lees-Galloway
14. Jan Tinetti
15. Aupito William Sio
16. Willow-Jean Prime
17. Damien O'Connor
18. Jenny Salesa
19. Kris Faafoi
20. Kiri Allan
21. Willie Jackson
22. Clare Curran
23. Ruth Dyson
24. Poto Williams
25. Louisa Wall
26. Michael Wood
27. Ginny Andersen
28. Jo Luxton
29. Deborah Russell
30. Liz Craig
31. Marja Lubeck
32. Trevor Mallard
33. Paul Eagle
34. Tamati Coffey
35. Jamie Strange
36. Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki
37. Kieran McAnulty
38. Angie Warren-Clark
39. Helen White
40. Greg O'Connor
41. Steph Lewis
42. Duncan Webb
43. Lemauga Lydia Sosene
44. Janette Walker
45. Anna Lorck
46. Romy Udanga
47. Rachel Boyack
48. Sarb Johal
49. Naisi Chen
50. Shanan Halbert
51. Dan Rosewarne
52. Jin An
53. Jesse Pabla
54. Hilary Humphrey
55. Tony Savage
56. Brooke Loader
57. Ben Sandford
58. Kurt Taogaga
59. Heather Warren
60. Sam McDonald
61. Cherie Chapman
62. Ala' Al-Bustanji
63. Baljit Kaur
64. Linsey Higgins
65. Barry Kirker
66. Tofik Mamedov
67. Michelle Lomax
68. Nathaniel Blomfield
69. Gaurav Sharma
70. Anthony Rimell
71. Tony Condon
72. Sarah Packer
73. Andy Begg
74. Corie Haddock