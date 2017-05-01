Sentencing adjourned for sports coach guilty of indecent assault

Kelly Makiha is a senior reporter at the Rotorua Daily Post

Sentencing of a Rotorua sports coach found guilty of indecently assaulting and doing an indecent act on a 12-year-old boy has been adjourned.

Pamela Kulukulu Purdie, 23, appeared for sentencing in the Rotorua District Court todayafter a jury found her guilty of the two charges earlier this year.

However, Judge Josephine Bouchier said a new address for a possible sentence of home detention needed to be checked before sentencing could go ahead.

Judge Bouchier further remanded Purdie on bail to be sentenced on June 8.

Purdie stood trial in March. She was found not guilty of exposing seven boys, aged under 16, to indecent material.