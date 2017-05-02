Kiwis to pay full price for study in Australia under major policy change

New Zealand citizens living in Australia will have to pay full university fees under a major policy change being proposed by the Australian Government.

However, they could be given access to student loans, which have been off-limits for most expat Kiwis until now.

Now most New Zealand citizens are treated like domestic students in Australia and their tertiary study is subsidised.

As part of education reforms announced on Monday, these subsidies would be withdrawn and New Zealanders would have to pay full fees.

Prime Minister Bill English's office said this morning it was seeking clarity on the changes.

The proposals would require a law change and, if passed, will come into force next January.

A paper outlining the reforms said that although New Zealand citizens received subsidised study in Australia, they were unable to access student loans.

"This reform will address this anomalous situation by extending loan support to such permanent residents and New Zealand citizens and removing access to [subsidised study fees], effectively treating these students the same as domestic full fee-paying students."

Oz Kiwi spokesman Tim Gassin, whose organisation advocates for expats in Australia, said fees would rise by 300 per cent to 500 per cent if the proposals went ahead.

"At the University of Melbourne, for example, this would see the annual cost of an arts degree jump from $6349 to $24,448 and the annual cost of a medicine degree jump from $10,596 to $59,968."

Gassin said the changes could also put pressure on the New Zealand education budget because many expats would return home to study.

Under a trans-Tasman deal in 2015, student loans were made available to special category visa holders who went to Australia as dependent children and had lived there for at least 10 years. About 2600 New Zealanders became eligible for loans under the deal, which came into force in January last year.

This group would remain eligible for what are known as Help loans under the proposed reforms.

The education reforms come two weeks after Australia tightened its citizenship rules.

Although many expat New Zealanders would be exempted from those changes, those who arrived after February last year will face a more difficult path to citizenship.

- NZ Herald