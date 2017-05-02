Death of young leader devastates family

Former Western Heights High School head boy Wiremu Keepa Jnr has died suddenly.

The young man, aged in his early 20s, was living in Perth when he collapsed at his home yesterday morning and died. He was head boy at the school in 2012.

The shock death has devastated his Rotorua family and friends who say Mr Keepa was considered an up-and-coming leader for Ngati Whakaue.

His Rotorua uncle, Wiremu Keepa, who was speaking on behalf of the family, told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning it was hard to comprehend losing his nephew so young.

"The family are in total shock because of his young age. He had an amazing future ahead of him and was groomed as a future leader for Ngati Whakaue.

"It's like anyone who goes overseas and goes around the world before possibly coming home."

Mr Keepa said it was not yet known when his nephew's body would be returned to Rotorua as given the sudden medical issue there might be delays.

Mr Keepa Jnr went to university for two years after leaving high school before a move to Perth beckoned to further opportunities.

Mr Keepa said he and his nephew carried the same name as his father, who had died.

Mr Keepa Jnr had been living in Perth for about three years and was doing really well, putting his book work skills to good use, his uncle said.

"In fact that morning (yesterday) he resigned from a job because he had a better opportunity and prospects at a new job. Although he never had an accountancy degree he was very good at book work and figures."

He was a student representative on the Western Heights High School Board of Trustees in 2010, 2011 and 2012 and on the Rotorua District Council Youth Council in 2012.

He was also a Te Pumautanga o Te Arawa Rangatahi member, deputy house captain and often seen at school pohiri, kapa haka, talent quests and Stage Challenge.

He represented his school at Hamurodai High School, Beppu, Japan for its jubilee and was a Ministry of Education Youth Advisory member in 2011 and 2012.

Having worked at tourist attraction Mitai in Rotorua after school, he was handy in the kitchen and organised many hangi and concert fundraising events for causes such as the Chilian earthquake, Master Chef, Te Roopu Manaaki and the school's trip to Japan year. He hosted the school multi-sport tournament in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

When he won a Rotorua Community Award presented by the Rotorua District Council in 2012, he was described as someone who "keeps strong to his values of honest, equality and understanding. His pride and passion for Western Heights High School inspires him to be a leader of Western Heights High School, as well as a really good friend as well".

Tributes were already flowing on Facebook for the young man.

They included "we are lost for words". "Gifted in academia, musically talented, and a leadership role awaiting . . . Whakaue have indeed lost a young talent. You carried your grandfather's name with pride and dignity."