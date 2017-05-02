8:44am Tue 2 May
Three injured, two critically, in serious crash near Pokeno that has closed SH1 until at least midday

A car has crashed off State Highway 1, south of Pokeno, this morning injuring three people. Photo/Google Maps
State Highway 1 is closed in both directions in Waikato after three people were injured, two critically, when their car swerved across a busy highway and ploughed off the road.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on State Highway 1 near Pokeno about 6.40am.


The Waikato Expressway has been closed in both directions at Pokeno and is not expected to open until lunchtime.

"The car swerved across the lanes and into the side of the road," she said.

Three people were inside the wrecked car, which had been heading south.

Two of the victims were critically injured and one was seriously injured.


The spokeswoman said only one was car involved and many motorists on the highway witnessed the crash.

Ambulance and fire were at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating and the road will be closed until at least midday.
Diversions are in place through Pokeno, police said.


- NZ Herald

