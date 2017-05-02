Driver disappears after fiery truck brings down power lines, closes South Auckland road

A blazing truck without a driver has crashed into a power pole, bringing down lines and cutting power to more than 1300 South Auckland households.

Police are investigating this morning's curious crash after the driver of the burning truck disappeared.

A spokeswoman said the crash happened at 5.15am on Murphys Rd, Flat Bush.

She said the crash is a bit of a mystery as emergency services cannot find the driver.

"Nobody was injured because no one was in the cab when we got there," said the spokeswoman.

"It's a real Tuesday morning mystery."

Power lines were now strewn across the residential street and power had been cut to the area.

Vector said 1335 households in Flat Bush have been affected. Power is not expected to be reconnected until 8.30am.

Murphys Rd is closed between Flat Bush School and Thomas Rd and diversions are in place. Traffic lights are also out in the area.

- NZ Herald