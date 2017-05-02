The coldest night of the year as the mercury plunges below zero

The country is waking up to the chilliest start of the year with many towns in the South Island freezing through the night.

Air direct from Antarctica has sent overnight temperatures plunging from Kaitaia to Invercargill with the everywhere recording low, single digit figures.

Auckland has endured its coldest night of the year dropping to a nippy 6C - with some suburbs dropping to an even cooler 4C.

Grey Lynn Weather at 05:00 is: Clear Night, 5.9 Degrees, Wind 1.9 km/h SSW, Rain 0.0mm last 3 hours pic.twitter.com/1M5WJqcJ62 — Grey Lynn Weather (@greylynnweather) May 1, 2017

Parts of the capital have hovered just above zero with Upper Hutt recording 2C. The central city was slightly warmer on 6C.

But in the deep south temperatures are incredibly cold with Alexandra hitting a hand-numbing -2.7C with MetService warning it would actually feel like -5C.

Christchurch has also dipped below zero with a frosty start to what promises to become a blue sky day.

The icy blast follows blustery weather that hit the country yesterday and today, bringing down trees in the capital, as well as delaying public transport.

While most of the country's main centres will be shaking off the icicles this morning, the sun should be out in many places, MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon said.

The sun would be short-lived though, even colder weather is expected to roll in later this week, she said.

Overnight the clouds are expected to clear, which is what brings the temperature down, she said.

"Cloud cover inhibits some of the cooling, the clear skies overnight is the thing that really brings the temperature down."

Despite the clear skies, there will be some "quite strong north westerly winds" bowling through many places.

"That will be something to watch out for."

Weather chaos today forced a Cook Strait ferry to take a seven hour journey to avoid rough seas.

The Bluebridge ferry tried to dodge the worst of the wild weather which last night saw 4-metre swells and southerly winds tipping just under 100km/h whip through the passage.

Strait Shipping spokesman Ed Menzies said in order to make the trip more comfortable for passengers the ship's master took a more southbound course and slowed the vessel which avoided the worst of the swell but meant the journey took seven hours.

The crossing normally takes around three hours.

MetService yesterday issued a fresh weather watch for northwest gales developing over the South Island today with the possibility of destructive gales in Fiordland, Southland, Otago and parts of Canterbury.

Wellington roads were affected by flooding and a passenger train struck a tree that had fallen on the tracks after wild weather left a trail of havoc across the lower North Island.

The Wellington to Johnsonville line was delayed after a commuter train hit a tree.

All train services on the Melling line were cancelled after strong winds damaged barriers between Petone and Wellington.

- NZ Herald