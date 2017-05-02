Willie Jackson fails to lift ranking on Labour's list

High-profile broadcaster Willie Jackson has failed to have his ranking on Labour's list improved and is below a group of four new women candidates.
The first Maori MP on the list is Willow-Jean Prime at number 16 - ahead of Jackson, who has lost out to new women and ethnic candidates despite being promised a high ranking by leader Andrew Little.
However, Little is likely to defend Jackson's placing, given he is effectively the 8th list MP, assuming Labour holds onto its 27 electorates.
Labour Party general secretary Andrew Kirton tweeted about the list this morning:
We've announced a fresh, diverse and bold @nzlabour Party List which will add new talent to our caucus incl.
many new women MPs.— Andrew Kirton (@andykirton) May 1, 2017
Plus we're on track to have at least 1 in 4 Maori MPs in our caucus— Andrew Kirton (@andykirton) May 1, 2017
Former Police Association president Greg O'Connor will need to take Ohariu off United Future leader Peter Dunne to become an MP, after being ranked at 40.
Labour this morning released its list after a delay caused by Jackson's unhappiness with his placing at 21, which saw him fly to Wellington for a hastily called meeting last night.
Jackson is behind other new candidates - policy adviser Priyanca Radhakrishnan (11), school principal Jan Tinetti (14), district councillor Prime and commercial lawyer and business consultant Kiri Allan (20).
Radhakrishnan is standing in Maungakiekie, Tinetti in Tauranga, Prime in Northland and Allan in East Coast. Little isn't contesting an electorate and is number one on the list.
David Parker (9) and Raymond Huo (12) are other MPs reliant on the list and will almost certainly return to Parliament after September's election. But veteran MP Trevor Mallard will need Labour to get about 33 per cent of the party vote in order to return to Parliament after being ranked at 32 (effectively the 12th list MP).
The Hutt South MP chose to step aside and go list-only and is Labour's nomination for Speaker in the next Parliament.
Mallard's replacement in Hutt South, Ginny Anderson (27) faces a tough job retaining the seat against National's Chris Bishop. Rangitata candidate Jo Luxton (28), Invercargill candidate Liz Craig (30) and Rodney candidate Marja Lubeck (31) are all ranked higher than Mallard.
Labour has committed to at least 50 per cent of MPs being women, and its ruling council must consider that aim when making the selections.
The overall percentage of party vote and number of seats won determines how many candidates are elected from a party's list.
Former policy adviser Radhakrishnan jumps 12 places since the 2014 list and is now almost assured of becoming an MP, whether or not she upsets National candidate and Auckland councillor Denise Lee in Maungakiekie.
Assuming Labour wins the same 27 electorates it currently holds, if it secures around 30 per cent of the vote newcomers would be Radhakrishnan, Tinetti, Prime, Allan, Jackson and Luxton.
At closer to 35 per cent of the party vote Craig, Lubeck, Mallard, Tamati Coffey, Jamie Strange and Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki could join them.
Labour's six MPs in Maori seats have opted to go off the list and stake their re-election on winning their electorate.
Who's on the list?
1 Andrew Little
2 Jacinda Ardern
3 Grant Robertson
4 Phil Twyford
5 Megan Woods
6 Chris Hipkins
7 Carmel Sepuloni
8 David Clark
9 David Parker
10 Stuart Nash
11 Priyanca Radhakrishnan
12 Raymond Huo
13 Iain Lees-Galloway
14 Jan Tinetti
15 Aupito William Sio
16 Willow-Jean Prime
17 Damien O'Connor
18 Jenny Salesa
19 Kris Faafoi
20 Kiri Allan
21 Willie Jackson
22 Clare Curran
23 Ruth Dyson
24 Poto Williams
25 Louisa Wall
26 Michael Wood
27 Ginny Andersen
28 Jo Luxton
29 Deborah Russell
30 Liz Craig
31 Marja Lubeck
32 Trevor Mallard
33 Paul Eagle
34 Tamati Coffey
35 Jamie Strange
36 Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki
37 Kieran McAnulty
38 Angie Warren-Clark
39 Helen White
40 Greg O'Connor
41 Steph Lewis
42 Duncan Webb
43 Lemauga Lydia Sosene
44 Janette Walker
45 Anna Lorck
46 Romy Udanga
47 Rachel Boyack
48 Sarb Johal
49 Naisi Chen
50 Shanan Halbert
51 Dan Rosewarne
52 Jin An
53 Jesse Pabla
54 Hilary Humphrey
55 Tony Savage
56 Brooke Loader
57 Ben Sandford
58 Kurt Taogaga
59 Heather Warren
60 Sam McDonald
61 Cherie Chapman
62 Ala' Al-Bustanji
63 Baljit Kaur
64 Linsey Higgins
65 Barry Kirker
66 Tofik Mamedov
67 Michelle Lomax
68 Nathaniel Blomfield
69 Gaurav Sharma
70 Anthony Rimell
71 Tony Condon
72 Sarah Packer
73 Andy Begg
74 Corie Haddock