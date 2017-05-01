Family lose their 'ray of sunshine'

By Murray Robertson

The young woman who died in Waikato Hospital on Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a road accident at Makauri on Friday night was "a lovely person who loved her sport."

She was named this morning as Jaymee Ihipera Watson, 25, of Gisborne.

Her mum and dad have described her as a "ray of sunshine".

The accident happened at approximately 9.30pm near the intersection of Tucker and Nelson Roads.

"Miss Watson sustained critical injuries and was transported to Gisborne Hospital," police said.

"She was flown to Waikato Hospital early on Saturday morning, where she died."

The police serious crash investigation into the accident continues.

Jaymee was the daughter of Henry and Ruth Watson of Marewa Station, at Wharekopae.

"She was a ray of sunshine. So bubbly. She loved children and was an awesome auntie and cousin," her mum and dad said this morning.

"Jaymee was always there for everyone else. She would have given the shirt off her back if she had to."

Their daughter worked in customer service at the Village Butchery, where she had been for the past three years.

"Jaymee was really well loved," butchery owner Fletcher Pickett said this morning.

"The customers raved about her and we are all broken by this tragedy."

She was involved in netball, golf and horse sports.

She played for the Whangara Old Girls netball team in the premier grade, including the team that won the premier grade title last year.

"Jaymee was a lovely person and everyone is shattered by what has happened," said her coach Ronnie Martin.

The Gisborne netball centre has passed on its condolences to Jaymee's family and to the Whangara Old Girls team and whanau.

"Our sad condolences on behalf of the wider netball community," said centre manager Allisa Hall.

The Whangara girls, a number of whom were in tears before the match, played in black armbands in memory of their team mate and friend.

A minute's silence was observed before their game against YMP as a mark of respect. They won the game.

"They played for Jaymee," Ronnie Martin said.

"What a courageous effort, taking the court for your game today ladies, and congratulations on your win," Allisa Hall told the players on Saturday.

Jaymee had previously played netball for YMP, Ngatapa, Waikohu and Gisborne Girls High School teams.

She was a member of Tahunga and Patutahi golf clubs and was a member of three Poverty Bay-East Coast Booth Shield-winning junior interprovincial teams (2006, 2007 and 2016).

Jaymee also played touch and women's rugby for Poverty Bay.

"Jaymee loved her sport."

Memorial services will be held at Evans Funeral Services tonight and again tomorrow night at 7pm.

The venue for the funeral service on Wednesday has yet to be confirmed.