Car and bus in crash on Auckland's North Shore

A car and an Auckland Transport bus have been involved in a crash in Glenfield.

Firefighters used rescue equipment to free one person who was trapped.

The person was now in the care of paramedics, a Fire Service shift manager said.

A witness said the crash happened at the intersection of Glenfield Rd and Kaipatiki Rd.

She said two people were lying on the ground but at least one appeared to be okay.

"He was moving his legs and arms."

Police said there were "significant blockages" to traffic and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

At least one fire engine and two ambulances are on the scene.

The witness believed the car had hit both the bus - which was stationary - and a pedestrian.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said a Birkenhead Transport bus, which is contracted to AT, was involved in the crash. He believed a pedestrian had been injured.

