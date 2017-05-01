Man found guilty of beating stepdaughter's rapist

A jury has found a Paraparaumu man guilty of beating his stepdaughter's rapist.

The jury of 11 women and one man delivered the verdict in the Wellington District Court this afternoon after a few hours of deliberation.

Judge Peter Butler remanded the man on bail until sentencing. He said he was unlikely to sentence him to prison, but it would depend on the pre-sentence report.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his stepdaughter, was charged with assault with intent to injure after he spotted Jason Haward walking down the street two days after raping the man's stepdaughter.

He got out of a car and attacked Haward, punching him in the face as witnesses tried to intervene.

Haward suffered seizures in the ambulance on the way to hospital after the assault.

A neurosurgeon who gave evidence in the trial said it was common for people to suffer seizures after a knock to the head.

The defence during the trial was that the man had not intended to injure Haward, only hold him until police arrived on the scene.

In February Haward was convicted of raping the teen-aged girl at Paraparaumu Beach in April 2016. He is serving a jail sentence of seven years, six months.

The trial has been going since last week.

